Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $234.69. 549,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.55 and its 200-day moving average is $249.19. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.