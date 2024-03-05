Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. 1,708,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

