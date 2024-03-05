Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,024. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

