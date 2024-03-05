Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2,687.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 15,726,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,885,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

