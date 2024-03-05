Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

UDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

