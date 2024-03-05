Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,544 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,065. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $213.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

