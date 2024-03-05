Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

