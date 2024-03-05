Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. 2,385,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,546. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

