Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.4 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

