EULAV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,864. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

