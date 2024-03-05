EULAV Asset Management Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 419,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

