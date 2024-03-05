Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ESNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Up 0.9 %

ESNT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.