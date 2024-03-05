Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $407.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. Research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.