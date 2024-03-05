Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equifax were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $269.17 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

