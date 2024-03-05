EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 367,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

