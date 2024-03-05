EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $369.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $307.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $315.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

