Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 3,734,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

