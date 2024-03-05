Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Sells C$2,521,965.58 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58.
Enerplus Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62.
Enerplus Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 12.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
