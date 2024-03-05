Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Sells C$2,521,965.58 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58.

Enerplus Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.