Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Up 0.7 %

EFX opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.67. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.