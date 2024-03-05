Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 385,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 77,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,432,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 112,114 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

