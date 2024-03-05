Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

