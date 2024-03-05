ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $562.98 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 106.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $10.80 million and $562.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00016611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00023972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,247.67 or 1.00939196 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.50 or 0.00155475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04703045 USD and is up 27.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,103.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

