Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 493,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,474. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

