Element Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 1,702,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -262.20 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,090.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

