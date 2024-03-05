Element Capital Management LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. 154,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,192. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.