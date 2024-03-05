Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Mizuho boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.