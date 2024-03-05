Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Mizuho boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Post Price Performance
Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
