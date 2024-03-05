Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 212,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

