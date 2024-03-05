Element Capital Management LLC Sells 16,716 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

