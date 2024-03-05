Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.65. 272,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,182. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.