Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

