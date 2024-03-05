Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,491,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 173,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

