Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enovis worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Enovis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 119,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

