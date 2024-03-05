Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 102,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,225. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

