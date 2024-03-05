Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

