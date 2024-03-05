Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,795,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,591.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.0 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.73. 58,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.