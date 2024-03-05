Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,442,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 154,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

KDP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 4,875,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

