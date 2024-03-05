Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 963,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

