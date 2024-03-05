Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of ESTC opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

