Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 5.5 %

EKSO stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

