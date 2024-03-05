EJF Capital LLC Raises Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $802.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.52. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $452.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

