EJF Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 9,426,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,260,029. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

