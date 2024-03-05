EJF Capital LLC Lowers Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 44,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,544. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

