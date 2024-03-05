EHP Funds Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 178.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,667,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,394,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

