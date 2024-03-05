EHP Funds Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EWJ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 5,194,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,994. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

