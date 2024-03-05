EHP Funds Inc. Sells 6,350 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 491,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

