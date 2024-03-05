EHP Funds Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 89.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.4% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,947,000 after buying an additional 416,700 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 243.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 64.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 222,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

