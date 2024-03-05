EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.45. 62,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.