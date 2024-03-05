EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 119.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.87. 470,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,127. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

