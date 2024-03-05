EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 126.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 111.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 2,270,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,272. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

