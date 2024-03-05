EHP Funds Inc. Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 101,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

